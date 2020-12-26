Apple’s iCloud faces account and sign in issues

Packing batteries with more punch
Apple’s iCloud service is suffering from an ongoing issue that has led to problems with new device setup and failure in account activation.
The issue began impacting users around 1:45 am pacific time (3:15 pm IST) on Friday. At the time of writing this, Apple iCloud service was still facing the issue.
According to Apple’s system status page, “some users” have been affected by the “iCloud Account & Sign In” issue.
Users took to social media to report issues with products like iPhones, Apple Watch and HomePod.
Issues included longer wait times and failures in iCloud account creation and new device setup.
Apple Support addressed user issues on Twitter.
“@AppleSupport hey there, is there an estimate of when the Apple ID sign-in issue will be resolved? Trying to set up my mom’s new iPad and HomePod mini but keep running into sign-in issues,” wrote a user.
“We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud,” Apple replied.
Apart from Apple, tech giants such as Google and Facebook also witnessed temporary outages this month. Google earlier this month suffered a major global outage affecting Google services including Gmail and YouTube. According to an official statement from a Google spokesperson, the outage was caused by an authentication system outage. Google services that required users to log in were impacted by the issue.
