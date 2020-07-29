‘Assembled in India’ iPhone 11 hits the market

Apple’s high-end iPhone11 with the tag ‘Assembled in India’ have hit the market, said sources in the know.

Currently, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are assembled by Foxconn in Chennai, and iPhone 7 by Wistron in Bengaluru. The original iPhone SE and iPhone 6s were assembled by Wistron but were discontinued in 2019, said sources.

Meanwhile, major political parties — the BJP at the Centre and both the AIADMK and the DMK at the State — are taking credit for the efforts of their respective governments in helping set up the manufacturing of the smartphones at Sriperumbudur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a tweet on Wednesday said: “Apple iPhones manufactured at Sriperumbudur plant are available in the market. Our continuous efforts in bringing investment to Tamil Nadu and creating job opportunities is yielding positive results. We are committed to improve our economy further by inviting more companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.”

Last Friday, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, tweeted: “2020 - iPhone 11; 2019 - iPhone 7 & XR; 2018 - iPhone 6S; 2017 - iPhone SE. This chronology is a statement in itself as to how @narendramodi government has developed the mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem in India. It’s only a humble beginning.”

On his part, former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran also expressed happiness on the iPhone 11 being manufactured in Tamil Nadu. “Happy to see @Apple manufacturing its top of the line #iPhone11 in #Sriperumbudur at the #Foxconn plant launched in 2006 by CM Kalaignar during my tenure as Union Minister for Communication & IT. The seeds of growth and development we sowed then continue to help India grow even today,” he said in a tweet.

The Foxconn plant was inaugurated by former Chief Minister and DMK president the late M Karunanidhi in 2006.