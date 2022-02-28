Asus 8Z smartphone launched in India

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus 8Z smartphone in India. The phone comes with a 5.9-inch 120 Hz Samsung AMOLED display with a 90.02 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the 2.84 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform with a 5 nm, 64-bit octa-core processor and the Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU.

The device is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery and comes with a 30-watt HyperCharge adapter.

As for the operating system, it runs on Android 11 with ZenUI 8. The smartphone comes with up to 8 GB of fast LPDDR 5 RAM and 128 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

It supports 11 5G bands, in addition to Wi-Fi 6 technology with 6 GHz support in terms of connectivity.

Camera

The camera system in Asus 8Z uses all-Sony sensors, and includes rear dual cameras with a 64 MP IMX686 F1.8 aperture main camera and a 12 MP IMX363 ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with autofocus that is able to shoot both ultra-wide and macro. It has a 12MP front punch-hole fast autofocus camera that uses the latest IMX663 sensor.

The main camera features 8K 30 fps video recording with electronic image stabilisation, and the ultra-wide-angle camera offers 4K 60 fps recording. It comes with various video features, including HyperSteady, Free Zoom, and Pro video mode.

In terms of audio, it has two large linear speakers, powered by dual Cirrus Logic Mono AMPs. It has a 3.5mm audio jack with a Qualcomm Aqstic DAC and Dirac HD Sound.

The phone will come in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours.

The Asus 8Z 8GB+128GB variant will be available for ₹42999 from 12:00 pm on March 7, 2022 on Flipkart.