Asus inks pact with Flipkart to launch a new category of products

Asus, the Taiwanese tech company, and homegrown e-commerce platform, Flipkart, on Thursday announced another strategic partnership for a new category of products.
The partnership will kick off with both companies announcing the launch of a new range of products on July 15, 2021 at 12 noon.
The new range of products has been designed to be “simple” and “affordable,” Asus said in an official release.
The partnership with Flipkart is one of the major steps in a series of other strategic efforts by the company to deepen its commitment to the Indian market and leverage its in-house engineering, R&D and design resources.
Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, Asus said, “India has the stature of a home market within ASUS and we are deeply committed to the needs of our Indian consumers and the Indian market to enable and help millions of our Indian customers to digitally access education, e-commerce, social interaction and work. Flipkart has been our long-term strategic partner to bring in path-breaking innovations to the Indian market.”
“As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart continues to meet customers' evolving requirements with its selection of products and delivering it in a safe and hygienic manner across the country. In this endeavour, Asus has been a long-standing partner with its best-in-class technology solutions and I'm excited to take this partnership ahead with the upcoming launch of a new range of its offerings aimed at simplifying digital access for millions of Indians,” Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice-President, Mobiles, Electronics and Large Appliances at Flipkart, said.
