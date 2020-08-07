ASUS ROG Phone 3 on sale in India on Flipkart till August 10

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has recently announced the sale of its flagship gaming smartphone ROG Phone 3. Users can now get the ROG Phone 3 during Flipkart ‘Big Saving Days’.

Big Saving Days will run for five days. The sale of the Rog Phone 3 will continue until Monday, August 10 till midnight. The 8GB RAM +128 GB variant of the phone will be available on the platform for ₹49,999.

The brand is also offering an instant discount of ₹1,500 on Citi Bank credit and debit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. The ROG Phone 3 comes with an AMOLED 6.59-inch HDR10+ display. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. The phone has a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP IMX686 F1.8 Sony camera sensor, a 16MP Quad-Bayer performance sensor, an ultrawide 13MP camera and a 5MP macro camera. It supports 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that lets one record up to 8K.

Users can also purchase the ROG PHONE 3 Lighting Armor case for ₹2,999 and the ROG PHONE 3 Glass Screen Protector for ₹699 on the platform.