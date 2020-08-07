Mobiles & Tablets

ASUS ROG Phone 3 on sale in India on Flipkart till August 10

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 07, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

The company’s flagship gaming smartphone will be available on the platform for ₹49,999

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has recently announced the sale of its flagship gaming smartphone ROG Phone 3. Users can now get the ROG Phone 3 during Flipkart ‘Big Saving Days’.

Big Saving Days will run for five days. The sale of the Rog Phone 3 will continue until Monday, August 10 till midnight. The 8GB RAM +128 GB variant of the phone will be available on the platform for ₹49,999.

The brand is also offering an instant discount of ₹1,500 on Citi Bank credit and debit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. The ROG Phone 3 comes with an AMOLED 6.59-inch HDR10+ display. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. The phone has a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP IMX686 F1.8 Sony camera sensor, a 16MP Quad-Bayer performance sensor, an ultrawide 13MP camera and a 5MP macro camera. It supports 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that lets one record up to 8K.

Users can also purchase the ROG PHONE 3 Lighting Armor case for ₹2,999 and the ROG PHONE 3 Glass Screen Protector for ₹699 on the platform.

