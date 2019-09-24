Challenging Huawei, Xiaomi unveils its 5G-capable Mi 9 Pro smartphone

Xiaomi Corp introduced its first phones compatible with the latest, fifth-generation cellular technology in China, as the country’s once-biggest smartphone maker prepares for an uphill battle against domestic rival Huawei Technologies Co.

At an event in Beijing, billionaire co-founder Lei Jun introduced the 5G-capable Mi 9 Pro, the latest of Xiaomi’s classic product line, and gave the world a first look at a new concept phone called MIX Alpha, with a display wrapping all the way around the device.

The Mi 9 Pro, built with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and a gluttonous serving of memory and storage, has seven antennas to ensure the fastest possible cellular speeds, with Lei showing off real-world speeds in China of over 2 gigabits per second. It will start at 3,699 yuan ($520), while a 4,299 yuan model will max out the storage at 512GB.

The long-awaited phone upgrade cycle that 5G networking is set to trigger will be hotly contested ground among China’s leading smartphone vendors. Xiaomi is launching its first two fifth-generation devices in the country just in time for the holiday shopping season, seizing on the seasonal bump in demand with the cachet of having the latest and greatest connectivity.

“We are still ranked No. 4 globally, according to IDC, but if you look closer, we can squeeze into the top three with some hard work,” Lei said.

The MIX Alpha concept device has a double-folded screen that wraps like a sheet of paper around the phone — Lei noted that the device has the equivalent of a 180 per cent screen-to-body ratio, meaning its got 80 per cent more display than its physical footprint. In place of speakers, the devices screen vibrates to generate sound, while the camera system is built into a black strip on the nominal back of the device. Though called a concept, this phone will be on sale for 19,999 yuan (roughly $2,800), with Xiaomi aiming to sell it by years end, depending on production progress.