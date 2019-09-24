Challenging Huawei, Xiaomi unveils its 5G-capable Mi 9 Pro smartphone

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Xiaomi Corp introduced its first phones compatible with the latest, fifth-generation cellular technology in China, as the country’s once-biggest smartphone maker prepares for an uphill battle against domestic rival Huawei Technologies Co.
At an event in Beijing, billionaire co-founder Lei Jun introduced the 5G-capable Mi 9 Pro, the latest of Xiaomi’s classic product line, and gave the world a first look at a new concept phone called MIX Alpha, with a display wrapping all the way around the device.
The Mi 9 Pro, built with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and a gluttonous serving of memory and storage, has seven antennas to ensure the fastest possible cellular speeds, with Lei showing off real-world speeds in China of over 2 gigabits per second. It will start at 3,699 yuan ($520), while a 4,299 yuan model will max out the storage at 512GB.
The long-awaited phone upgrade cycle that 5G networking is set to trigger will be hotly contested ground among China’s leading smartphone vendors. Xiaomi is launching its first two fifth-generation devices in the country just in time for the holiday shopping season, seizing on the seasonal bump in demand with the cachet of having the latest and greatest connectivity.
“We are still ranked No. 4 globally, according to IDC, but if you look closer, we can squeeze into the top three with some hard work,” Lei said.
The MIX Alpha concept device has a double-folded screen that wraps like a sheet of paper around the phone — Lei noted that the device has the equivalent of a 180 per cent screen-to-body ratio, meaning its got 80 per cent more display than its physical footprint. In place of speakers, the devices screen vibrates to generate sound, while the camera system is built into a black strip on the nominal back of the device. Though called a concept, this phone will be on sale for 19,999 yuan (roughly $2,800), with Xiaomi aiming to sell it by years end, depending on production progress.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...