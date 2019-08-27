China’s Oppo sets sights on semi-premium handset market

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo said that it is targeting customers who are upgrading to semi-premium (₹25,000 to ₹40,000) handsets with the launch of the Reno 2 range on Wednesday.

The Reno2 boasts a 5x hybrid zoom with 20x digital zoom capability in a quad camera set up.Also, Oppo is introducing ‘ultra dark’ mode and ‘ultra steady’ video mode for picture quality.

The range comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage. The company said there are a lot of opportunities in the segment as it is a major draw. Buyers look to that segment for a full package– not only camera but also hardware and software.

“The big insights that we have picked up were that there is a huge surge in the demand for consumers wanting to upgrade their smartphone. This is where we will play a critical part. The days are gone that people were looking just for an update on body or colours of the phones, but now they want aspirational devices,” Sumit Walia, Vice President -Product and Marketing Oppo India told BusinessLine. The company is now ready to give consumers a multiple choice from both Oppo and Reno brand – from low-end to mid- and high-end.

“Reno stands for re-engineered for innovation and in every aspect, we have pushed the bar – in terms of camera, design, and also on performance. What we have done earlier was that we launched products at higher range of ₹40,000-50,000 above, and after creating and seeing the demand we are trying to expand the Reno brand. We want consumers to experience the mid-segment now, and this is actually a downward expansion for us,” he said.

60,000 sales points

“That is why the company is also giving better experience at its over 60,000 sales points and 250+ exclusive Oppo stores,” he said adding that there are a few premium stores as part of these exclusive stores, which will be expanded.

When asked if the company will get into wearable devices or televisions, Walia said as of now the main focus is to concentrate on smartphones and its expansion in India including doubling of its manufacturing plant in Greater Noida to 100 million units by next year and employment of 15,000 people. It is investing ₹2,200 crore in the facility, majority of which are on-going right now.