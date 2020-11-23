Counterfeit Mi products seized in Bangalore and Chennai

Xiaomi’s Mi India on Monday announced that counterfeit products of the brand worth of ₹33.3 lakhs were seized from suppliers in Chennai and Bangalore.

The products were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bangalore. The seven are being held in custody, according to an official release from Mi India.

“As a part of the brand's comprehensive, proactive anti-counterfeit program, a complaint was filed with the local police station, and raids were conducted in the market in October and November,” Xiaomi said in the official release.

The police seized over 3,000 products following the complaint from these shops. These products included mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones. The shop owners from both the cities were then arrested for allegedly selling fake Mi India products worth ₹24.9 lakhs and ₹8.4 lakhs, respectively.

Xiaomi further mentioned various ways in which customers can identify fake products and protect themselves from such scams. One of the ways to identify original products is to check the security code on the products. Some products carry security codes that can be reviewed on mi.com to determine the authenticity of the product. This includes Mi Powerbanks and all audio products.

Customers should also check for original packaging and quality of retail boxes along with the original Mi India Logo on the product to authenticate the products.