Google is rolling out its file-sharing feature ‘Nearby Share’ for Android users

Google on Tuesday announced that it will be rolling out its file-sharing feature, Nearby Share, for Android users.

The feature is similar to Apple’s AirDrop feature. It allows users to share photos, videos, files and links with other Android devices.

Users can just tap on the Nearby Share button on the share menu to access the feature. They can then see a list of nearby devices, select the device to which to send the content.

The receiver will have to click accept to connect the device and receive the files.

The feature provides an option for the user to transfer the files with the transfer method of their choice including: “Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi.” The feature will also work offline.

It is also possible to share and receive files anonymously. Users can choose to remain “hidden” to everyone or maintain visibility for “some contacts” or “all contacts.” The privacy settings can be set from the phone’s Quick Settings.

The feature will be rolled out to users on Android 6 and above in the coming weeks and subsequently to to more platforms in the future.

It is already available on some Pixel and Samsung phones. It will also work with Chromebooks “in the coming months,” it said.