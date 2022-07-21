Google Pixel 6a launched in India, pre-orders begin

Google has launched its Pixel 6a smartphone in India, powered by a Google Tensor chip and priced at ₹43,999. The smartphone is now available for pre-order at the starting price of ₹39,999.

Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup with advanced features, including a magic eraser and night sight. It comes in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is available in two colours: Charcoal and Chalk.

As per reports, the smartphone comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display, with a 12MP dual camera and an 8MP front camera sensor. It will pack a 4,410 mAh battery.

The handset is available for purchase on Flipkart from July 28, 2022. According to the company, Pixel Buds Pro will also be available for purchase priced at ₹19,990, along with the smartphone.