Google Pixel 6a launched in India, pre-orders begin

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, July 21 | Updated on: Jul 21, 2022
Google Pixel 6a is available for purchase at ₹43,999 from July 28

Google has launched its Pixel 6a smartphone in India, powered by a Google Tensor chip and priced at ₹43,999. The smartphone is now available for pre-order at the starting price of ₹39,999.

Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup with advanced features, including a magic eraser and night sight. It comes in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is available in two colours: Charcoal and Chalk.

As per reports, the smartphone comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display, with a 12MP dual camera and an 8MP front camera sensor. It will pack a 4,410 mAh battery.

The handset is available for purchase on Flipkart from July 28, 2022. According to the company, Pixel Buds Pro will also be available for purchase priced at ₹19,990, along with the smartphone.

Published on July 21, 2022
