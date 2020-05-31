Google postpones Android 11’s beta release slated for June 3

Google has postponed the launch of the beta version of its latest OS for Android, Android 11 which was slated for June 3.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon,” the Android Developers account tweeted.

The search giant has decided to postpone the public launch of its of Android 11 beta version given the situation. Thought the search giant has not specified an explicit reason for the delay, it is likely owing to the nationwide protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd, the Verge reported.

Protests have erupted across the country after a black individual named George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to media reports, there have been multiple instances of protests, looting, and fires including conflicts in the Bay area where Google and most of its employees are based, the report said.

Given the current situation, the search giant is likely to have cancelled the event for humane reasons.

Google had announced the event earlier this month and had said that it will introduce a ‘host of other things' alongside the new update.

Google had released its earliest Android 11 for developers back in March. Last month, it had released the third update for developers which included features such as app exit reasons updates, Android Debug Bridge (ADB) Incremental, wireless debugging, and data access auditing among others. The new date for the launch of Android 11 beta version has not been specified yet.