HMD Global launches Nokia 5.4

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia 5.4, the latest addition to its 5 series smartphones.
The smartphone comes with a 6.39 inch HD+ punch-hole display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform.
The phone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery. As for the OS, the phone is ready for Android 11 and beyond. It is ready for up to three years of security updates.
The phone has a 48MP primary camera at the rear and a 16MP front camera
The camera has a ‘Cinema’ mode which captures videos in 24fps and allows users to shoot content in 21:9 cinematic format.
The phone comes with a Family Link app will allow users to set digital ground rules on devices and monitor usage. It also has support for Google Asssitant.
The Nokia 5.4 comes in Polar Night and Dusk colour options. It also has various RAM and storage options with the 4+64GB, 4+128GB, 6+64GB configuration priced at €189.
The India launch date and price for the smartphone is yet to be announced.
