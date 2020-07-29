Huami launches Amazfit BIP in India, first sale to begin today

Huami Amazfit on Tuesday officially launched its Amazfit Bip S Lite in India.

The Bip S Lite is the lighter variant to Bip S launched last month in India.

The 30-gm smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch display. The always-on colour display is transflective. The smartwatch’s battery can last up to 30 days on a full charge and 90 days on standby mode, the brand said.

It is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. It supports Bluetooth 5.0/ BLE.

The watch is equipped with a PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor and a 3-axis acceleration sensor.

It comes with 5 ATM water resistance. Additional features also include weather forecast. The Bip S Lite comes with 150 watch faces with two custom widgets.

Bip S Lite also integrates Huami-PAI, an app that gives users details about their overall fitness.

The watch is priced at ₹3,799.

Sale on Flipkart

The first flash sale of the watch begins today at 12 noon on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India Storein.

The second flash sale will take place on August 3 at 12pm. The product is set to be available for the open sale on Flipkart and the Amazfit store starting August 5.