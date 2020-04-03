Huawei’s P40 Pro gets highest score on benchmarking platform DxOMark

Huawei’s flagship, the Huawei P series received the highest score for its rear camera on benchmarking and testing platform DxO Mark, the brand announced on Thursday.

Huawei’s latest smartphone, the P40 Pro bagged 128 points for its back camera and 103 points for its selfie-camera based on DxO Mark’s scoring system.

Huawei P20 Pro triple-camera had received DxOMark score of 109 while its P30 Pro had received a DxO Mark score of 112 in 2019 which the brand claims was the “highest ever” score in the year.

Features of the P40 pro

The Huawei P40 series is equipped with an Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple-camera, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations.

It has a 1/1.28″ 50MP Quad-Bayer sensor that produces 12MP image output.

The quad-camera includes an Ultra-Wide Cine Camera, tele-camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom.

The P40 Pro+ has a 100x SuperZoom Array with a periscope design. The SuperZoom Array supports 10x true optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom.

The Chinese smartphone maker in March had announced the launch of its flagship smartphones Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 in China.

Alongside the P40 Series, the brand had also launched its wearable tech device, the Huawei WatchGT2e, and its Sound X.