’India first’ to be a major focus: Samsung

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Samsung on Monday said “India-first” will continue to be a major focus area for the South Korean electronics major as it rolls out newer devices aimed at millennials.
The company - which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership in India with China’s Xiaomi - also said it will bring its A80 smartphone that features a rotating camera in India within this month.
“India is one of the big markets for us. It is a fast-changing market. If we can win over India, then we can win over in any global market,” Samsung Head of Innovation Product Planning Group Yeon Jeong Kim said.
He added that the company has, over the past many months, launched devices in India before other markets.
“India is the first market where we bring many of our products and we will continue with this strategy,” he said.
While Samsung usually cites GfK data, reports from other research organisations like IDC and Counterpoint have positioned Xiaomi to be ahead of Samsung (in terms of units shipped) for many quarters now.
According to IDC, Xiaomi had a 30.6 per cent market share, followed by Samsung at 22. 3 per cent in the January-March 2019 quarter.
Samsung, citing GFK data, said it had 39 per cent market share in value terms and 41 per cent in volume terms in the January-March quarter.
Earlier this year, Samsung had unveiled its India-first ‘M’ series that include smartphones priced sub-Rs 20,000 and are sold only online.
Samsung also revamped Galaxy A series and said it aims to clock $4 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore) in revenue this year in India from this series. In May, it had said A series smartphones has already crossed sales of $1 billion (nearly Rs 7,000 crore) in 70 days.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor