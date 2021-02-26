Indian tablet market recorded 14.7% YoY growth in 2020: IDC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian tablet market recorded 14.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2020, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.
Shipments stood at 2.8 million units in 2020, according to the report.
“It was a year of growth after a decline for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand,” IDC said.
Consumer shipments reported a significant 59.8 per cent growth over 2019. However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3 per cent YoY as few government projects were postponed to 2021.
“Demand remains centralised to the budget segment, with $100<$200 contributing to more than half of total tablet shipments in India. The market above $300 also witnessed impressive growth of 72.3 per cent YoY, supported by strong shipments of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2,” IDC said.
Lenovo maintained its lead in the Indian tablet market with 39 per cent market share. The company witnessed 6.6 per cent growth in its shipments over 2019.
“Lenovo also reported its biggest consumer year with 153 per cent YoY growth in 2020. However, it witnessed a 15.1 per cent decline in its commercial segment,” as per the report.
Lenovo was followed by Samsung, which held a 32 per cent market share. The company was the top gainer in 2020, with a 13-percentage points jump in market share. It also managed to remain at the top spot in the consumer segment with shipments growing 157 per cent over 2019.
Apple, iBall and Huawei took the third, fourth and fifth position with 13 per cent, 4 per cent and 3 per cent market share, respectively.
“Apple replaced iBall for the third position as it witnessed a 13 per cent YoY growth in shipments. Apple struggled with stock availability throughout the year. However, with new launches, it was able to gain crucial segment share in the second half of the year,” the report said.
iBall dropped to the fourth spot after it witnessed a 69.9 per cent decline in its shipments from the previous year.
“The vendor mainly struggled in managing supplies during the pandemic, which led to negative growth in both segments,” the report said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...