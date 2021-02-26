Indian tablet market recorded 14.7% YoY growth in 2020: IDC

The Indian tablet market recorded 14.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2020, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Shipments stood at 2.8 million units in 2020, according to the report.

“It was a year of growth after a decline for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand,” IDC said.

Consumer shipments reported a significant 59.8 per cent growth over 2019. However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3 per cent YoY as few government projects were postponed to 2021.

“Demand remains centralised to the budget segment, with $100<$200 contributing to more than half of total tablet shipments in India. The market above $300 also witnessed impressive growth of 72.3 per cent YoY, supported by strong shipments of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2,” IDC said.

Lenovo maintained its lead in the Indian tablet market with 39 per cent market share. The company witnessed 6.6 per cent growth in its shipments over 2019.

“Lenovo also reported its biggest consumer year with 153 per cent YoY growth in 2020. However, it witnessed a 15.1 per cent decline in its commercial segment,” as per the report.

Lenovo was followed by Samsung, which held a 32 per cent market share. The company was the top gainer in 2020, with a 13-percentage points jump in market share. It also managed to remain at the top spot in the consumer segment with shipments growing 157 per cent over 2019.

Apple, iBall and Huawei took the third, fourth and fifth position with 13 per cent, 4 per cent and 3 per cent market share, respectively.

“Apple replaced iBall for the third position as it witnessed a 13 per cent YoY growth in shipments. Apple struggled with stock availability throughout the year. However, with new launches, it was able to gain crucial segment share in the second half of the year,” the report said.

iBall dropped to the fourth spot after it witnessed a 69.9 per cent decline in its shipments from the previous year.

“The vendor mainly struggled in managing supplies during the pandemic, which led to negative growth in both segments,” the report said.