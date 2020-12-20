India’s smartphone market registered record growth in October driven online sale festivals: Report

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
The Indian smartphone market registered a record growth in shipments in October driven by multiple online sales festivals and pent-up demand according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) India Monthly Smartphone Tracker.
As per the report, India's smartphone market registered a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 42 per cent in October with 21 million units shipped.
“The growth was driven by multiple online sale festivals and continuing pent up demand from 3Q20. This is the highest ever October shipments and 2nd highest for a month, following 23 million units in September 2020, an all-time high for a single month,” IDC said.
Online channel contributed 51 per cent to the market share while offline channels, especially in smaller towns and cities, also saw a healthy 33 per cent YoY growth.
Top tier cities, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata accounted for 25 per cent of the market, registering over 50 per cent YoY growth in October. The leading 50 cities of India accounted for ~55 per cent demand nationally, as per the report.
Third-party e-Tailer platforms also registered a 23 per cent YoY growth. As for price trends, the low-midrange segment (US$100-200) grew by 60 per cent YoY contributing 58 per cent to the total market. As for brands, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung led with the Redmi 9, Note 9, and Vivo Y20 as the top models sold.
“Half a million 5G devices were sold, with almost 80% from the top 10 cities of India. Though 5G is a driver from a technological advancement standpoint, uncertainties on spectrum availability, clear use cases and high prices might restrict its uptake to few bigger cities initially," said Sachin Mehta, Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India.
Upasana Joshi , Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India said, “IDC expects 2020 to exit with a single digit decline in final consumer sell out. Though first half of 4Q20 will witness high sales owing to festivities, the second half will be lean with a cyclical dip as inventory cycles normalize and stocks get replenished. With the smartphone market still concentrated around the leading 50-70 cities of India, the industry must address the untapped potential in the lower tier cities with affordable entry-level offerings to offset the large feature phone base and ensure steady year-over-year organic growth in upcoming years
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...