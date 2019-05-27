Infinix aims to capture 5% market share in sub-₹10,000 smartphone segment

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Smartphone brand Infinix is looking to capture five per cent market share in the sub-₹10,000 category in e-commerce space by the end of this fiscal.
Infinix is an online-only brand from the China-based Transsion Holdings. According to Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, the current focus of the brand is in the sub-₹10,000 category and it will look to refresh its portfolio by adding two to three new devices over a six-month period.
“We are targeting a close to five per cent market share in the sub-₹10,000 segment in the online space by this year,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a new mobile phone launch.
Mi and Samsung are amongst the dominant brands in the sub-₹10,000 category in the online space.
Online sales contribute about 30-35 per cent of overall smartphone sales in India. Sources claim four out of every 10 smartphone solds in the country is in the sub-₹10,000 category (online and offline put together).
Kapoor said that all its devices sold in India are being manufactured from its Noida facility.
Apart from smartphones, Infinix is also exploring a larger play in the wearables and accessories segment. The company has already launched its smart-band (fitness band) and is considering expanding its audio accessories portfolio.
“We are looking at the wearables and other accessories segments,” said Kapoor.
