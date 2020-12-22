iPhone 12 was world’s best-selling 5G smartphone within 2 weeks of launch: Counterpoint

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Apple’s iPhone 12 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in October, within two weeks of its launch, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.
“The iPhone 12 became the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone model in October despite a delayed launch, which resulted in only two weeks of sales during the month,” Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra wrote in a blog post. “The iPhone 12 Pro, which was launched alongside the iPhone 12, was the second best-selling 5G model for the month, according to Counterpoint Research’s monthly Market Pulse Service.”
The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro together accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total 5G smartphone sales in October, per the report.
The iPhone 12 took the seventh spot on the list of top 10 best-sellers of 5G devices for January-October 2020. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which was the best-selling 5G smartphone in September, slipped to the third position.
Mishra outlined various factors contributing to the sales uptick for the iPhone 12 series. This includes “pent-up demand for 5G upgrade,” especially for iOS users, which translated to sales with the launch of Apple’s latest flagship phone.
Strong promotions from carriers, especially in the US, also contributed to sales. The US accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales in October. The initial demand was also strong in China and Japan.
“Compared to most of the other 5G models, which have a regional presence, the iPhone 12 has a wider market coverage — it is available in over 140 countries, thus helping sales,” Mishra wrote.
The iPhone 12 series’ push to mmWave was also a major contributing factor to increasing sales.
“Going forward, the demand for the iPhone 12 series is likely to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the festive season in December. Strong sales for Apple will also drive the volumes in the premium segment, raising the global ASP,” according to Mishra.
“Due to the late launch, some of the sales will be pushed to subsequent months, thus maintaining the momentum of the iPhone 12 series in early 2021 as well,” he added.
Overall, 5G smartphones accounted for 24 per cent of the global smartphone sales in October, said the report.
