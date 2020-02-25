iQOO 3 launch: iQOO launches 5G-enabled premium phone in India, to go on sale on March 4

iQOO unveiled its first flagship smartphone of the year, the iQOO 3, in India today. With the 5-G enabled phone, the brand is foraying into the premium smartphone segment in India.

“We are excited to unveil our first flagship smartphone, iQOO 3 in India today. With iQOO 3, we have introduced the industry’s latest innovations like 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 processor for tech-savvy buyers. iQOO 3 offers highly personalised, cutting-edge and innovative solutions that make it easy for users to get the most out of their device,” Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India, said at the launch.

iQOO 3 specs and features

iQOO 3 is equipped with the 5G technology. It runs on LPDDR5 which the brand claims improves speeds to 5500 Mbps and reduces power consumption by 20 per cent. The device also boasts of high-speed data transfers with the UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 7nm chipset, and is equipped with the A77 architecture. It has a 440mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge. It has a Type-C charging port.

The iQOO comes with a 6.44 inch E3 Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ Standard Certification. iQOO 3 has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate.

As for the camera, the smartphone has a quad-camera set-up, with the primary camera being the 48 MP SonyIMX582 AI Quad camera with 20X digital zoom. It also comes equipped with the “Super Anti-shake feature” using EIS.

Apart from the 48 MP camera, the device also has three other rear cameras including the 8 MP main camera, 13 MP Telephoto lens with 20X Zoom and a 2 MP Bokeh camera. The device has a 16 MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The iQOO 3 is equipped with AK4377A Hi-Fi independent chip for sound and it comes with a Hi-Res audio certification.

The iQOO UI has a ‘Monster mode’ for power. The brand claims that the mode allows users to enjoy 9 hours of gameplay or 16 hours of video streaming or 23 hours of talk-time with full power.

The device also has a ‘Monster Touch Button’ and an ‘Ultra Game Mode’ designed for gaming. Certified by US-Ergo, the Monster Touch Button claims to provide better grip and comfort using two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame helping users to achieve quick multi-finger operations in the game.

The Ultra Game Mode allocates system resources that prioritize the user’s game performance. The iQOO 3 is also equipped with 4D gaming vibration which shows the ‘precise’ show time to the users.

The device comes in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black and Volcano Orange colours.

iQOO 3 Price

The handset comes in three variants. The 8+128 GB 4G variant is priced at ₹36,990, the 8+256 GB 4G variant comes for ₹39,990 while the 12+256 GB 5G is priced at ₹44,990.

The company is also offering a range of discount options for its launch. ICICI customers can avail flat ₹3,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions. It is offering no-cost EMI up to 12 months on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards Customers can also avail Jio additional data benefits of ₹12,000.

iQOO 3 will go on sale starting from March 4, 2020, at 12 noon on Flipkart and iqoo.com.