 iQOO launches flagship iQOO 9 series of smartphones in India

Smartphone maker iQOO on Wednesday launched its latest flagship series—iQOO 9 series in India.

The lineup includes the iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE, the latest performance flagship smartphones by iQOO.

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 6.78 inch 2K E5 AMOLED display while the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE have a 6.56 inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display and a 6.62 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, respectively.

All three smartphones utilise a full sensing screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be revved up to 1000Hz Instant touch and 300Hz touch sampling rate along with touch latency optimisation by using the Super Touch Acceleration function, the brand said.

The iQOO 9 comes with In-Display Dual Monster Touch.

The iQOO 9 Pro flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Processor. It comes with an enhanced LPDDR5 and Enhanced UFS 3.1(V6).

The iQOO 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform while the iQOO 9 SE is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform with a 5nm process technology.

Both the smartphones feature Enhanced LPDDR5 along with enhanced UFS 3.1.

The iQOO 9 series is also equipped with a dedicated graphic chip - Intelligent Display Chip.

The iQOO 9 Pro is equipped with 3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor which is powered by Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max.

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 4700mAh battery and supports 120W FlashCharge as well as 50W wireless FlashCharge. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE come with 4350mAh and 4500mAh battery, respectively and support 120W FlashCharge and 66W FlashCharge, respectively.

In terms of camera, the series has a triple rear camera setup. The iQOO 9 Pro has a 50MP GN5 Gimbal rear camera, 50MP FishEye wide-angle camera and a 16MP 60mm portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

The iQOO 9 is equipped with a 48MP Gimbal camera system with Sony IMX598 sensor along with a 13MP 50mm portrait camera and a 13MP super wide-angle camera that allows users to take wide-angle shots at 120°.

The iQOO 9 SE comes with a 48MP OIS main camera with Extreme Night Vision, and Pro-sport Mode. The rear camera setup on the phone also includes a 13MP wide-angle camera and 2MP mono camera.

The iQOO 9 series is equipped with Dual Stereo Speakers

Price and availability

The iQOO 9 Pro is priced at ₹64,990 (8GB+256GB) and ₹69,990 (12GB+256GB) variant in two colour options- Legend and Dark Cruise. The iQOO 9 is priced at ₹42,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹46,990 (12GB+256GB) and will come in Legend and Alpha colours. The iQOO 9 SE is priced at ₹33,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹37,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two color options- Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.

Pre-Order for iQOO 9 Pro & iQOO 9 starts from today while that for iQOO 9 SE will begin on March 2 on Amazon.in & iQOO.com.

The brand has also introduced an all-new iQOO gamepad that provides “console-like gaming

Experience.” the Bluetooth gaming accessory is priced at ₹2,999.