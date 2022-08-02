iQOO launches its 9T 5G smartphone in India

iQOO has launched a new smartphone to its iQOO 9 series — iQOO 9T 5G— in India. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chipset, 4,700 mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

According to the company, the smartphone will be available on iQOO ‘s online store from today (August 2, 2022), and on Amazon from August 4.

iQOO 9T 5G: Specifications and Price

The iQOO 9T 5G is launched in two colour variants: Legend and Alpha. The handset has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in two configurations — 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage, priced at ₹49,999 and ₹54,999, respectively. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It packs a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait sensor, and a 16MP front camera senor.