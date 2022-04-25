iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India on April 27

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 27, the company has announced on Twitter. iQ will also launch the 4G version of the handset. It is expected to be priced below ₹25,000, according to the MySmartPrice report.

The buZZZ is real! The #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ6Pro is launching on 27th April with the Snapdragon 778 5G and 66W FlashCharge.



Stay tuned for the launch of India's Fastest 5G Smartphone in the 25K Segment*. https://t.co/CAstL96vKh It's gonna be super lit🔥



*T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/7nSeiB5j7l — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 14, 2022

The smartphone will be available in two colors: Black and Blue.According to MySmartPrice, the smartphone sale is expected to commence within a week of its launch.

Specifications

According to the listing on Amazon, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 778G chipset and Adreno GPU. It has a 6.44-inch full HD (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone may have three RAM configurations: 6GB, 8GB and 12GB.

The iQOO Z6 Pro smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. It sports a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The connectivity options of the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port. According to MySmartPrice, the handset is likely to sport a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP front camera for selfies.