JioPhone Next launch put off due to chip shortage

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 10, 2021

Jio, Google working to make it available by Diwali

Jio and Google have put off the launch of the India smartphone, JioPhone Next, due to chip shortage. The the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies, was supposed to be launched today.

"Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," said a press statement.

JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimised operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

JioPhone Next is built with features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more.

