Lava launches ₹1,599 feature phone with heart rate and BP sensor

Indian mobile handset brand Lava on Thursday announced the launch of its latest feature phone, Lava Pulse.

One of the key features of the Pulse is an inbuilt heart rate and blood pressure sensor. The feature will enable users to measure their heart health. When a user places his/her fingertip on the ‘pulse scanner’, it will display their BP and heart rate immediately on the screen.

“Users also have an option to save this data on their phones for future reference and share it with others through messages,” the brand said.

The phone comes with a 2.4-inch display and supports stereo sound for audio.

The device comes with an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The handset is equipped with an 1800 mAh battery supported with super battery mode, which lasts up to six days on a single charge, the brand said.

Other features of the phone include a talker, photo icons for saving contacts, wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support.

It also enables auto call recording. It supports typing in seven languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Additionally, the phone comes with a one-year replacement service promise.

The Lava Pulse is available in Rose Gold colour. It is priced at ₹1599 and is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and at over 1 lakh retail stores in the country.