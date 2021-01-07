Lava launches customisable smartphone Lava MyZ in India

In a first, Lava Mobiles today announced the launch of its ‘made-to-order’ smartphone, MyZ in India under its Z-series of smartphones.

Lava’s Z series is meant to give customers the option to customise and upgrade their devices as per their requirement, Lava said.

The MyZ smartphone can be customised in 66 unique ways with options of increasing or changing RAM, ROM, front camera, rear camera(s) and even the colour of the phone, according to Lava.

Customers can choose between a 2GB, 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM, and mix and match it with 32GB, 64GB and 128GB ROM. As for the camera, the choices include a dual (13+2MP) or a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) along with an 8MP or a 16MP selfie camera.

Users can also pick the colour of their phones.

Lava also provides the customers to upgrade their phone's RAM and ROM by visiting a Lava service centre with the Lava Z-up programme.

“For on-the-spot upgrade, customers can pre-book their appointment at a service centre near them. Upgrading phones will be possible, by paying only an incremental charge for upgraded components,” Lava said.

MyZ & Zup series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 Octa core processor. The phones will run on stock Android 10 user interface. They will come with a 6.5 inch HD+ display. The phone ships with a 5,000 mAH battery.

Pricing

As for the pricing of the Z series smartphones, Z6, a 6+64GB device is priced at ₹9,999. This smartphone comes with a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera.

Z4, a 4+64GB smartphone that comes with a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera is priced at ₹8,999.

Lava also launched Z2 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone has a 13+2 MP Dual Camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is priced at ₹6,999.

The company also launched its first designed-in-India smartphone, Lava Z1.The phone comes with 2GB ROM and 32GB storage. It is equipped with a 5 Magnet speaker. Lava Z1 is priced at ₹5,499.

The company also introduced its first smartband- BeFIT priced at ₹ 2,699.

MyZ along with Z2, Z4 and Z6 will be available for purchase from January 11 across online and offline channels.

Zup along with Z1 and BeFIT will be available for purchase from January 26 across online and offline channels.