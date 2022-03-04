Lava launches its online exclusive smartphone X2 in India

Lava International Ltd has announced the launch of its online exclusive smartphone- Lava X2 in India.

As part of its new ‘X’ series, the “Amazon special” model has been launched keeping in mind the customers buying pattern shifting towards e-commerce, the company said.

Tejinder Singh, Head-Product- Lava International said, “We are witnessing a significant shift in the buying pattern of the consumers. More and more customers now prefer buying their gadgets online and to keep pace with this changing trend we have introduced online exclusive X-series of smartphones. Lava X2- the first smartphone in this series has been specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers.”

Features

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio Octa-core processor. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The phone has an 8MP dual rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, it features Bluetooth version 5.0, WiFi, dual 4G SIM support, 3.5 mm audio jack, Type C charging port and OTG support. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

The smartphone is currently open for pre-booking on Amazon at ₹6,599. The pre-booking offer is valid till March 11, post which it is priced at ₹6,999. Apart from Amazon, the phone will also be available on Lava e-store.