Lava launches non-internet based digital payment solution

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Lava International Ltd on Thursday launched its digital payments app, Lava Pay. The Noida-based smartphone company claims that the app is the world’s first digital payment solution that does not require internet connectivity.
“India has roughly 500 million feature phone users. However, most of them still do offline financial transactions for lack of internet connectivity on their phones,” said Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International. “Lava Pay is a digital financial transactions solution that does not require internet connectivity. The app, with a simple UI for ease of transactions, eliminates the need for carrying cash at all times.”
The app will be pre-installed in the brand’s upcoming feature phones.
Existing Lava customers can get the fintech app installed in their phones at the company’s 800+ service centres spread across the country.
In order to send or pay money from the app, users need to enter the phone number of the receiver, the amount and a transaction ‘Pass Code. ‘ Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive alerts. Users can check their account balance on the app.
To transact through the app, it has to be configured by registering the user’s accounts with his or her bank. Once registered, users can proceed with their transactions. Lava claims to have taken steps to ensure that the transactions are secure.
Digital payments have been on the rise in India. According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI transactions alone touched 132.32 crore in February, with the total amount of transactions totalling ₹2.2-lakh crore.
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
