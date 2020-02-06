Lava launches Z53 smartphone at Rs 4,829

LAVA International announced the launch of its new smartphone LAVA Z53 powered with 4120mAh battery. Priced at Rs 4,829, the smartphone is custom-made for the needs of ardent feature phone users and is available in two attractive colours - Prism Rose and Prism Blue.

It comes with a special Jio offer with instant cashback of Rs 1,200 and additional 50GB data. It sports a best in class 6.1” Dew-drop IPS display with 19.9 aspect ratio and 1280*600 HD resolution.

The smartphone is equipped with face-unlock feature and offers 8MP primary camera with LED flash and features like Bokeh effect, beauty mode, night shot and nine level filters. It runs on the latest version of Android 9Pie OS.

The dual nano sim handset comes with a dedicated MicroSD card slot, allowing users to surf the internet through one 4G SIM and simultaneously receive VoLTE calls on the other.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head Product Laval International said, "We are delighted to present this new offering with bigger screen and an outstanding battery backup to all feature phone users who are looking to upgrade to a latest smartphone . We aim to serve customers in Tier II & Tier III of the country as we have deep penetration there. We are confident the handset will be well received in the market.”