Lenovo launches ‘Made-in-India’ Tab K10 tablet

Zee's founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Lenovo on Monday announced the launch of its locally manufactured tablet, the “Tab K10”, in India.
The “Made-in-India” tablet is a mainstream commercial tablet for enterprise solutions. It is being launched for all channels with an extra focus to cater to commercial and enterprise requirements.
“In line with Lenovo’s commitment to empower local businesses, the Lenovo Tab K10 tablet will be manufactured at a fully digitised and automated plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh,” the company said in an official release.
The plant was launched earlier this year by Lenovo with Wingtech Technology, particularly for manufacturing tablets that meet the needs of consumers as well as can be used for specialised functions by businesses across retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors, it said.
The tablet comes with a 10.3-inch FHD multitouch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet runs on the Android 11 operating system and will be upgradable to Android 12. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T, Octa-Core processor. The device is equipped with a 7500 mAh battery.
It will be available in emory and storage options of 3 GB + 32 GB, 4 GB + 64 GB and 4 GB + 128 GB. As for the camera, it has an 8 MP camera at the rear with Flash and a front-facing camera of 5 MP. For audio, the device is equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Audio.
The Tab K10 has a form factor life cycle framed for more than 30 months. The device is now available on Lenovo’s offline and online channels, at a starting price of ₹25,000.
