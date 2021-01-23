LG launches K42 smartphone priced at ₹10,990

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
LG Electronics has announced the launch of the LG K42 smartphone in India. Touted for its “military grade” durability, the phone has passed the Mil-Std 810G test, LG said.
“The phone is sturdy and has passed nine categories of US Military defence standards including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, ” it said.
It comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ Punch Hole Display and is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (MT6762) CPU. It features a 4,000mAh.
It comes with a quad rear camera set-up, which includes a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP Super Wide Angle lens, a 2MP Depth camera and a 2MP Macro camera. It has an 8MP front camera.
The smartphone supports BT 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity and is available in green and grey colours.
The LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting January 26. It is priced at ₹10,990 with 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement.
