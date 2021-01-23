LG launches K42 smartphone priced at ₹10,990

LG Electronics has announced the launch of the LG K42 smartphone in India. Touted for its “military grade” durability, the phone has passed the Mil-Std 810G test, LG said.

“The phone is sturdy and has passed nine categories of US Military defence standards including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, ” it said.

It comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ Punch Hole Display and is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (MT6762) CPU. It features a 4,000mAh.

It comes with a quad rear camera set-up, which includes a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP Super Wide Angle lens, a 2MP Depth camera and a 2MP Macro camera. It has an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone supports BT 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity and is available in green and grey colours.

The LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting January 26. It is priced at ₹10,990 with 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement.