Mobiles & Tablets

LG launches new W series smartphones in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

LG Electronics (LG) has launched its new W series smartphones in India.

The company has launched three new smartphones, the W11, W31 and the W31+, its latest addition to the W series.

LG W31/W31+

The smartphones come with a 6.52 inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display.

The devices are powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core chipset.

The W31 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. The W31+ also comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The smartphones are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. The phones run on Android 10.

As for the camera, the devices have a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13MP camera with PDAF, a 2MP Depth Sensor and a 5MP Super Wide-Angle lens. The front is an 8MP camera.

The phones come in Midnight Blue colour.

LG W11

The LG W11 comes with a 6.52 inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display.

It is also powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core chipset.

The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM along with a dedicated microSD slot (up to 512GB).

The phone runs on Android 10. It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

It has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP Super Wide-Angle camera. It has a standard 8MP camera at the front.

The phone also comes in Midnight Blue colour.

The new W series will be available in India, starting this November, LG said. The W11 is priced at ₹9,490. The W31 and the W31+ are priced at ₹10,990 and ₹11,990, respectively.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.