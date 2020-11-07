LG launches new W series smartphones in India

LG Electronics (LG) has launched its new W series smartphones in India.

The company has launched three new smartphones, the W11, W31 and the W31+, its latest addition to the W series.

LG W31/W31+

The smartphones come with a 6.52 inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display.

The devices are powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core chipset.

The W31 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. The W31+ also comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The smartphones are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. The phones run on Android 10.

As for the camera, the devices have a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13MP camera with PDAF, a 2MP Depth Sensor and a 5MP Super Wide-Angle lens. The front is an 8MP camera.

The phones come in Midnight Blue colour.

LG W11

The LG W11 comes with a 6.52 inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display.

It is also powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core chipset.

The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM along with a dedicated microSD slot (up to 512GB).

The phone runs on Android 10. It is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

It has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP Super Wide-Angle camera. It has a standard 8MP camera at the front.

The phone also comes in Midnight Blue colour.

The new W series will be available in India, starting this November, LG said. The W11 is priced at ₹9,490. The W31 and the W31+ are priced at ₹10,990 and ₹11,990, respectively.