LG launches W41 series smartphones in India

LG Electronics has launched its latest W41-series smartphones in India.

The 41 series includes the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro smartphones.

The W41 smartphones come with a punch-hole display. The phones feature a 6.55inch full vision screen with a 20:9 screen ratio.

The devices come with a 5000mAh battery. The smartphones are powered by the 2.3 GHz Octa-core (MediaTek Helio G35) processor, and run on Android 10.0.

The devices have a quad-camera set-up with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The smartphones feature an 8MP front camera.

The LG W41 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the LG W41+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The LG W41 Pro is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB ROM. The storage on all three phones is expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card.

The phones will come in Magic Blue and Laser Blue colours.

The W41 smartphone will be available on all leading stores with the price starting ₹13,490, LG said.