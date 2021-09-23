Majority of consumers looking to buy 5G compatible smartphones: Amazon survey

A majority of consumers looking to purchase a phone this festive season are looking for a 5G compatible phone, according to a recent survey by Amazon India.

Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Mobile Survey’, had thousands of respondents from tier 1, 2 & 3 cities and towns providing insights on customer preferences for smartphones this festive season.

According to the survey, more than 54 per cent of respondents are looking for a 5G compatible phone.

Mid-range smartphones priced between ₹15,000 – ₹25,000 have emerged as a preferred choice, with 37 per cent of respondents looking to buy smartphones priced in this band.

Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands, with over 24 per cent of respondents looking to buy Samsung mobile phones, followed by Xiaomi and OnePlus. The Redmi Note 10 Series, OnePlus Nord Series (Nord 2, Nord CE), OnePlus 9 Series and Samsung M21 and other Galaxy M series phones also topped the popularity chart.

In terms of product attributes, consumers looked at performance, camera, battery capacity, display quality (in this order) as the top features determining purchase decisions. When it comes to display, people find display type (LCD, AMOLED) and display resolution (HD+, FHD+, QHD+) to be more important attributes than display refresh rates.

Further, 96 per cent of respondents preferred AMOLED displays for a richer viewing experience. More than 66 per cent of respondents preferred the FHD+ Resolution Display, while over 61 per cent preferred a smartphone with 120Hz display refresh rate.

The demand for bigger battery phones is also strong with over 46 per cent respondents preferring phones with 5000mAh – 6000mAh battery.

“With the festive season just around the corner, the Great Indian Mobile Survey helps us understand customer preferences and also allows us to know what smartphone shoppers are looking for during the season. The findings revealed interesting insights from thousands of customers across various demographics. We use thesed insights and continue to work with our sellers and brand partners to bring the best-in-class smartphones and accessories across price points for customers,” said Nishant Sardana, Director – Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

Owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on disposable incomes, customers prefer no-cost EMI and other affordable finance options to purchase their desired phones. More than 31 per cent of respondents said they are looking forward to buying phones on instant bank discounts this festive season, followed by additional exchange bonus offers. Other finance offers such as No Cost EMI, Advantage Just for Prime are also being considered by customers. Over 21 per cent of respondents are looking for lucrative exchange offers and 20 per cent are looking to avail of No Cost EMI.