Mi India launches 3000th store in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

Smartphone and smart TV brand Mi India has opened its 3,000th Mi Store at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, increasing its presence to 850 cities in the country.

Mi India had opened its first Mi Store in Bengaluru on August 15, 2018. In scaling up its exclusive Mi Store network, the brand has fostered entrepreneurship and has been able to generate employment for over 6,000 people across India, the company said in a statement.

“Our exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with Mi India. We are determined to scale bigger heights together with our Partners and Mi Fans,” Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, said.

