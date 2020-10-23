Micromax to launch ‘In’ series smartphones on November 3

Homegrown smartphone brand Micromax will be launching its new ‘In’ range of smartphones on November 3 for consumers in India.

The company will be hosting a launch event on November 3 at 12 noon IST to launch its new range of smartphones.

Responding to a Twitter user’s query about the launch, Micromax replied, “#INMobiles will be launched #IndiaKeLiye at 12 noon, 3rd November 2020. Don’t forget to watch the live stream of the launch event on our official channels.”

The company, last week, had announced that it was planning to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its ‘In’ smartphones.

The brand had posted a video of Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma announcing the company’s plans.

No further details regarding the phones have been provided yet. According to various reports, Micromax is likely to launch two new smartphones initially.

It is likely to launch the Micromax IN 1 and Micromax IN 1a devices in the mid-range segment, as per a report by The Mobile Indian.