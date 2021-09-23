Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 8 device with a larger screen

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Microsoft Corp. introduced a new version of its flagship Surface device, adding a larger display and faster Intel Corp. processors in a push to be a bigger force in computer hardware.
The company announced the new product — a tablet-laptop hybrid — ahead of the holiday season, looking to challenge devices from Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. While some consumers and technology analysts were skeptical of Microsoft’s entry into personal-computer hardware after a multi-decade focus on software, the Redmond, Washington-based technology giant has seen its portfolio and market share grow.
Still, Microsoft hasn’t entered the realm of the top six computer makers, according to recent data from Gartner Inc. The industry is dominated by Lenovo Group, HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc., which have over 15 per cent of the market each. Apple, Acer Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc., meanwhile, hold between 5 per cent and 10 per cent apiece. In July, Microsoft reported $1.5 billion in quarterly device revenue, its lowest in a year.
So the company is looking to rebuild momentum and make fresh inroads into the market. A key part of that push is the Surface Pro 8, the latest version of Microsoft’s original tablet-laptop hybrid device. It has new main and graphics processors that the tech giant says will fuel a 40 per cent-plus gain in performance and 74 per cent faster graphics.
The screen is also 11 per cent larger, coming in at 13 inches, and has a higher 120-hertz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. The device’s camera system has also been improved, and it’s getting Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfers over cables. The Surface Go 3, the company’s low-end tablet, will get faster processor options and an extra hour of battery life.
