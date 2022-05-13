Motorola launches Motorola Edge 30 smartphone in India

Motorola has launched its Motorola Edge 30 smartphone in India.

The 5G smartphone weighs 155gm, measuring 6.79mm.

The device features a 6.5 inch pOLED display with support for HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ (2400 x 1080) display resolution.

It comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor.

The phone comes with Motorola’s near-Stock Android 12 experience, assured upgrade to Android 13 and 14 along with security updates for three years.

It is equipped with a 4,020mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50 MP high resolution ultrawide + macro camera, a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 2MP depth camera. It features a 32MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the product comes with support for 13 5G bands, WiFi 6E, 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO for data speeds.

The device features stereo speakers that come with Dolby Atmos and support Snapdragon Sound. It also comes with Ready For, allowing users to play mobile games, make video calls, or use their phone’s apps on a big screen.

For security, it features ThinkShield for mobile.

Availability and pricing

Motorola Edge 30 will go on sale from May 19 at 12 pm. It will be available in two colour variants, meteor grey, and aurora green on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores.

The 6GB RAM +128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹27,999 while the 8GB RAM +128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹29,999.