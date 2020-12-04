Nokia 2.4 to be available in India from today

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
HMD Global’s recent addition to the Nokia 2-series, the Nokia 2.4 will go on sale in India starting Friday.
The phone will be available online on Amazon and Flipkart, and at leading retail outlets across India.
Launched on November 26, the smartphone was previously exclusively available only on Nokia’s website.
The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display.
The OS is Android 10. It comes with three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates. The smartphone is Android 11 and 12 ready.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 CPU.
It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery. The smartphone has a two-day battery life, the company said. It is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.
It has a dual-camera system at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5MP front camera.
The phone will come in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colours. It is priced at ₹10,399 for the 3GB+64GB variant.
It will be generally available for Indian customers from today.
Nokia 2.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth ₹3,550. The benefits include instant cashback of ₹2,000 on the prepaid recharge of ₹349 plan and ₹1,550 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.
