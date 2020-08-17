Nokia 5.3 landing page goes live on the official India website

Nokia phone maker HMD Global may soon launch the Nokia 5.3 in India as the phone gets listed on Nokia’s official India website.

Though HMD Global has not hinted a new phone launch in the country, the Nokia 5.3 landing page is now live on its India website with key features being listed on the page.

The phone was unveiled globally in March.

Key features

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch screen. The phone has a 2.5 D glass front.

It is based on Android 10. According to the listing, the phone will support Android 11 as well. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor powers the phone.

It comes with a 4000mAh battery. It has an AI-assisted Adaptive Battery feature.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The 8MP front camera has an aperture of f/2. It facilitates a Night mode, Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection.

The phone has a Google Drive SIM slot along with Single/ Dual SIM + SD card slots. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

It comes in three different RAM variants: 3 GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM. The storage variants are 64GB and 128GB. With external storage, it can be expanded up to 512GB. According to the India listing, the phone will be available initially in two RAM variants - 4GB and 6GB with 64 GB storage, Gadgets360 reported.

It will be available n Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colours.

The brand has not yet specified the launch date or the price of the phone in India. Globally, the Nokia 5.3 is priced at €189 (around ₹15,200), the report said.