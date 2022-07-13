hamburger

Mobiles & Tablets

Nothing Phone (1) launched in India

Madhu Balaji | July 13 | Updated on: Jul 13, 2022
Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1)

Sale of Nothing Phone (1) to commence on July 21

Nothing has launched its first smartphone Phone (1) in India. The smartphone has a 6.55-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP dual camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The dual-camera setup packs two 50MP sensors, one main sensor and one ultrawide sensor.

Reportedly, it features a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The handset is equipped with Glyph interface. The sale of Nothing Phone (1) will commence from 7 pm on July 21, 2022, on Flipkart.

Availability and pricing

The smartphone is available in two colors: Black and White. Phone (1) comes in three variants — 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage priced at ₹32,999 or with 256GB storage priced at ₹35,999 and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at ₹38,999. Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period on pre-orders: 8GB/128GB at ₹31,999, 8GB/256GB at ₹34,999, and 12GB/256GB at ₹37,999.

Published on July 13, 2022
smartphone
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you