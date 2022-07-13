Nothing Phone (1) launched in India

Nothing has launched its first smartphone Phone (1) in India. The smartphone has a 6.55-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP dual camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The dual-camera setup packs two 50MP sensors, one main sensor and one ultrawide sensor.

Reportedly, it features a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The handset is equipped with Glyph interface. The sale of Nothing Phone (1) will commence from 7 pm on July 21, 2022, on Flipkart.

Availability and pricing

The smartphone is available in two colors: Black and White. Phone (1) comes in three variants — 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage priced at ₹32,999 or with 256GB storage priced at ₹35,999 and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at ₹38,999. Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period on pre-orders: 8GB/128GB at ₹31,999, 8GB/256GB at ₹34,999, and 12GB/256GB at ₹37,999.