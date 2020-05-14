OnePlus 8 series to go on sale from May 29

OnePlus on Thursday announced that its OnePlus 8 Series 5G will be available for sale in India starting May 29.

The brand had done an exclusive reveal on the OnePlus Red Cable Club community platform yesterday.

The Chinese smartphone maker had launched its full 5G lineup for the year which included the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14. The company had said that the phone will be available for sale in May.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up from OnePlus’ standard 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has a quad-camera set up at the rear with a 48MP main camera.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. The device has a triple camera set up at the rear. The main camera features Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor.

The brand is also conducting a special early access sale for a limited number of OnePlus 8 5G devices which will go on sale at 2 pm on Amazon.in on May 18.

An exclusive OnePlus 8 Series 5G Pop Up Bundle will also go on sale for OnePlus’ Red Cable Club members on May 28 and will be available for purchase through invite codes.

The limited edition pop-up bundle for OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will include the OnePlus 8 Series device along with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (Black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Karbon Bumper Case.

Later, the Limited Edition pop up bundle will be available on select channels.

OnePlus 8 series price

The 6+128 GB variant of OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green colour will go on sale only on Amazon, unlike other variants which will be available on all of OnePlus’ online and offline channels. It is priced at ₹41,999.

The 8+128 GB variant of OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours and will cost ₹44,999. The 12+256 GB variant in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colours will go on sale for ₹49,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 8+128 GB in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours will be available at ₹54,999. While the OnePlus 8 Pro 12+256 GB in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue is priced at ₹59,999.

For the pop-up bundle, the OnePlus 8 5G Popup Bundle is priced at ₹45,999. The devices will be the 8+128 GB variant in green and black colours.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Popup Bundle with the 12GB+256GB variant of the device in green and black colours is priced at ₹60,999.