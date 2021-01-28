OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launches new consumer tech company ‘Nothing’

Suggested keywords: OnePlus, Carl Pei, consumer technology, natural, intuitive

Mumbai, January 28

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has launched his new venture, a consumer technology company called ‘Nothing.’

The announcement comes shortly after the Swedish tech entrepreneur raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. The venture is also backed by Indian entrepreneur and founder of CRED, Kunal Shah.

“Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing,” said Pei.

The company will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of this year.

Pei had announced his departure from OnePlus last year to start his own venture. He co-founded OnePlus with CEO Pete Lau in December 2013. He had been instrumental in designing the OnePlus smartphone line-up.