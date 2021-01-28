Mobiles & Tablets

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launches new consumer tech company ‘Nothing’

Hemani Sheth | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus (file photo)   -  PTI

‘Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future’

Suggested keywords: OnePlus, Carl Pei, consumer technology, natural, intuitive

Mumbai, January 28

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has launched his new venture, a consumer technology company called ‘Nothing.’

The announcement comes shortly after the Swedish tech entrepreneur raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. The venture is also backed by Indian entrepreneur and founder of CRED, Kunal Shah.

“Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing,” said Pei.

The company will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of this year.

Pei had announced his departure from OnePlus last year to start his own venture. He co-founded OnePlus with CEO Pete Lau in December 2013. He had been instrumental in designing the OnePlus smartphone line-up.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 28, 2021
entertainment and leisure
mobile phones
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.