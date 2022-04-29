OnePlus launches its 10R smartphone and more in India

OnePlus has launched its 10R smartphone, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone and Nord Buds TWS earbuds in India. OnePlus Nord Buds, the company’s first TWS earbuds under the Nord brand support Dolby Atmos technology.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. According to GSMArena, the smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Android 12 platform-based OxygenOS 12.1 interface.

The two variants of the OnePlus 10R include 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. It features a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies.

It is available in two color variants: Sierra Black and Forest Green. The price of the OnePlus 10R ranges between ₹38,999 and ₹43,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 6.59-inch FHD+ display smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with Andreno 619 GPU support. The triple camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes in two color variants: Blue Tide and Black Dusk. The connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G connectivity, GPS, fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available with two RAM configurations — 6GB and 8GB — coupled with 128GB of internal storage. They will be priced at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale on April 30, 2022.

OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds feature 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and an IP55 rating. It delivers up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge.

It is equipped with four microphones to filter background noise, the company said in a statement. The device has two color variants: Black Slate and White Marble, and is priced at ₹2,799, will go on sale on May 10, 2022.