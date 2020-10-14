OnePlus launches the OnePlus 8T, price starts at ₹42,999

OnePlus on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. The company launched its latest addition to the OnePlus 8 series at a live-streamed event.

OnePlus 8T specifications

The OnePlus 8T weighs 188gm and is 8.4 mm thin. The phone has a glass body with a flat display. It comes with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The FHDR+ display has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a Display mate A+ rating.

It is equipped with a new AI algorithm for brightness adjustment.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform. The phone comes with a 4500 mAH battery with 65W fast charging. It is equipped with the Warp charge 65 charging technology. The phone has a twin battery design for better charging. The power adapter will be available for free in the box with the phone. It takes 39 minutes to complete a full charge under normal usage, OnePlus said.

The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and is equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology.

The OS is recently introduced Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. It will be one of the first devices to run out of the box on Google’s latest OS right away.

OnePlus has also introduced a range of gaming features for the phone including a Game Space with the new OS. A new ‘gaming toolbox’ has been added with switches for Fnatic mode as part of the new OS. Users can also choose three ways of notifications- text-only heads up and block for a better gaming experience. OnePlus has also added a new quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp.

The phone also comes with a new heat dissipation system to avoid overheating.

As for the camera, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide with 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro camera and 2MP monochrome camera.

The smartphone comes with a Nightscape mode for night photography. It also has a video nightscape mode along with video portrait and video tracking.

OnePlus also announced a range of new partnerships with the OnePlus 8T. It has partnered with game maker Epic Games to enable Fortnite at 90fps on the device.

It has also partnered with Snapchat and Bitmoji to integrate Bitmoji’s avatars and features in the new Oxygen OS. The phone will be equipped with a customisable Always-on display, Bitmoji, live wallpaper and group Zen mode.

The OnePlus 8T will come in aquamarine green and lunar silver colours.

Price and availability

The OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for early access at midnight on October 16 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app.

Open sales for the phone will begin on October 17 across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹42,999 while the 12GB+256GB is priced at ₹45,999. The device will go on sale starting October 17. The early access starts on October 16.

New accessories

OnePlus also launched a range of new accessories with the smartphone along with the new OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Powerbank.

OnePlus also launched its new TWS headphones, the OnePlus Buds Z with the new phone. The audio device has an IP55 Rating in terms of water resistance. They weigh 4.35 grams. The headphones come with 20 hours of battery life. The buds are also available in a special edition designed by Steven Harrington. Apart from the special edition, the buds will come in white and grey colours.

The OnePlus Buds Z will be priced at ₹3,190. The earphones will be available for pre-booking at a special price of ₹2,990 starting October 15 on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app.

The OnePlus Powerbank available in black and green colours is priced at ₹1,299. It will be available for early access on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app starting October 15 and on Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus exclusive offline stores starting October 16.

OnePlus also launched a new grey ash variant of the OnePlus Nord.