OnePlus Nord open sales postponed to August 6 due to high pre-orders

Jumbo milestones
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Mumbai, August 4
OnePlus has postponed open sales of its OnePlus Nord to August 6 citing “unprecedented demand” during the pre-order. The brand had earlier announced that it will begin the open sales for its first-ever affordable smartphone on August 4. But it has now changed the dates due to increased demand.
“Since the official announcement, OnePlus Nord has become the most anticipated smartphone and the highest pre-booked product on Amazon India. Ever,” OnePlus said in an official post on the OnePlus forum.
“To ensure sufficient stock for open sales, the new open sales date for the OnePlus Nord in India is August 6. We’re working to ensure that the customer experience is seamless and hassle-free, and we appreciate your understanding,” it said.
Sales will begin at 12 am on August 6. The phone will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Stores
It will aslo be available on Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7-12, followed by all authorised offline retail partners from August 12 onwards.
Pre-bookings for the phone which are now closed will be fulfilled from August 4 onwards.
Since the numbers for the pre-booking were high, the brand said that some units may face delay in dispatch. For these consumers, the brand will offer 1-year Extended Warranty.
“1-year warranty extension against the user’s IMEI will be done by August 31 for users who experienced a delay in the dispatch of orders,” OnePlus said.
The new OnePlus Nord was launched in an AR event last month. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. A base variant is an India-only option.
The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with an accompanying 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor. It has two selfie lenses, a 32MP and the other an accompanying ultra-wide lens at the front. It comes with a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED (1080 x 2400) display. The Nord works on Android 10 and OnePlus’ popular OxygenOS, version 10.5.
The base variant is priced at ₹24,999.
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...