OnePlus Nord open sales postponed to August 6 due to high pre-orders

Mumbai, August 4

OnePlus has postponed open sales of its OnePlus Nord to August 6 citing “unprecedented demand” during the pre-order. The brand had earlier announced that it will begin the open sales for its first-ever affordable smartphone on August 4. But it has now changed the dates due to increased demand.

“Since the official announcement, OnePlus Nord has become the most anticipated smartphone and the highest pre-booked product on Amazon India. Ever,” OnePlus said in an official post on the OnePlus forum.

“To ensure sufficient stock for open sales, the new open sales date for the OnePlus Nord in India is August 6. We’re working to ensure that the customer experience is seamless and hassle-free, and we appreciate your understanding,” it said.

Sales will begin at 12 am on August 6. The phone will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Stores

It will aslo be available on Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7-12, followed by all authorised offline retail partners from August 12 onwards.

Pre-bookings for the phone which are now closed will be fulfilled from August 4 onwards.

Since the numbers for the pre-booking were high, the brand said that some units may face delay in dispatch. For these consumers, the brand will offer 1-year Extended Warranty.

“1-year warranty extension against the user’s IMEI will be done by August 31 for users who experienced a delay in the dispatch of orders,” OnePlus said.

The new OnePlus Nord was launched in an AR event last month. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. A base variant is an India-only option.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with an accompanying 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor. It has two selfie lenses, a 32MP and the other an accompanying ultra-wide lens at the front. It comes with a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED (1080 x 2400) display. The Nord works on Android 10 and OnePlus’ popular OxygenOS, version 10.5.

The base variant is priced at ₹24,999.