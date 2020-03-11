OnePlus to unveil its entire lineup of 5G devices at upcoming launch

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
OnePlus will be unveiling a full 5G lineup for its upcoming launch, the brand said in an official statement.
“This is a milestone both for OnePlus and our users. We’re proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have full 5G line up for our next launch,” said OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau. “OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G, and this time’s no exception.”
Lau also spoke about the impact of 5G on smartphone development stating that the smartphone experience will ‘go through a dramatic development’ owing to 5G.
“5G’s low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help us achieve a truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users,” he further added.
Ahead of the launch of its 5G lineup, the Chinese smartphone maker on Monday began its 5G gaming event, the Snowbot Battle in Ruka, Finland.
The brand claims this to be a “first-of-its-kind tournament ” leveraging 5G which will end on March 12. March. The 5G gaming tournament allows for OnePlus community members across the globe to control the ‘custom-made’ snowball-firing robots virtually in a real-time snowball fight.
The brand launched its first 5G device, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in 2019.
OnePlus became the top player in the Indian premium smartphone segment by securing 33 per cent of the market share in 2019, as per Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service report.
In an interaction with BusinessLine, Lau had talked about the brand’s plan for the India market.
India is a priority market for OnePlus which is making it a global export hub for the brand. The smartphone brand is already manufacturing 5G devices and exporting them to overseas markets, such as North America, Lau had said.
The company had inaugurated its R&D facility in India back in August 2019, which will play a crucial role in the development of 5G technology.
According to media reports, OnePlus is expected to launch its lineup sometime in April.
