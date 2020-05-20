OnePlus will disable its colour filter camera for OnePlus 8 Pro, but only on HydrogenOS

OnePlus on Tuesday announced that it will be releasing an update to temporarily disable the colour filter camera following privacy concerns, but only the Chinese version of the phone will be affected.

The Chinese phone maker in a post on Weibo had said that it will be temporarily disabling its colour filter camera after reports regarding its “see-through” capabilities had surfaced. However, in a follow-up post on the OnePlus community forum, the company had said that it will only be disabling the camera for HydrogenOS that is available fro its phone in China and not on its global devices.

“We decided to temporarily disable this filter on HydrogenOS out of an abundance of caution about some false and misleading information circulating on social media in China. However, we do not plan to disable this filter on OxygenOS, our global operating system, so we can focus on bringing the OTA to you as quickly as possible,” OnePlus said in the post.

The Chinese smartphone maker will provide an update to OnePlus 8 Pro users with the Hydrogen OS that will temporarily disable the ‘colour Filter’ camera till it finds a workaround for the feature. The fourth camera sensor of the 5G device was originally meant to enhance images. However, multiple users on Reddit earlier this month claimed that they were able to see through cloth apart from devices such as remote controls using the camera sensor. Concept designer Ben Geskin posted a video on Twitter that showed that he was able to see through an Apple TV using the feature.

According to a Gadgets360 report, the sensor does not have ‘x-ray’ capabilities but rather allows users to see through certain materials especially if these do not have an infrared shielding. This has raised certain concerns among users.

OnePlus will fix the issue and limit the functionality of the filter for all devices. It will also enable the feature in China and go back to its quad-camera setup once it fixes the issue that has raised concerns.

“While we think this camera gives users the ability to get more creative with smartphone photography, we also understand the concerns that have been raised. Therefore, we are already working on an OTA that we’ll push out in the coming weeks to offer the Photochrom filter while limiting other functionality that may be of concern,” it said.