OPPO announces the launch of OPPO Reno 3 Pro, prices start at ₹29,990

OPPO on Monday announced the launch of the OPPO Reno 3 Pro, the next in its Reno series in India.

Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India said at the launch: “Consumer-centric innovation remains at the heart of our product strategy. As we look to move the industry forward with intelligent connectivity and innovations in 5G and IoT, we want to continue bringing products and services that are meaningful to our consumers. Keeping up with this endeavour, we are extremely excited to bring Reno3 Pro to the Indian market. We are certain that Reno3 Pro will carry on the Reno legacy by providing its users with a holistic experience.”

“With the addition of Reno3 Pro to our much-loved Reno series, we aim to further revolutionise the innovation in smartphone photography and redefine the way millennials leverage new-age technology on their smartphones,” said Sumit Walia, Vice President - Product & Marketing, OPPO India.

Specs and features

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Display with 20:9 screen ration.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95 chipset. The OS is ColorOS 7.

It also comes with 4025mAh with 30W VOOC Flash Charge version 4.0.

The smartphone has an 8GB RAM with two different storage variants, the 128GB and the 256 GB variants.

The device a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, a 3MP Telephoto Lens, an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and a 2MP Mono Lens.

The brand claims to have the first smartphone in India with a Dual punch-hole camera set up at the front. The device as a 44MP Ultra-clear Main Camera with an F/2.4 aperture along with a 2MP lens at the front. The front camera comes with an Ultra Night Selfie Mode for low-light photography.

The rear camera setup is equipped with 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid optical zoom and a maximum of 20x digital zoom. OPPO has also introduced its proprietary OPPO Screen Image Engine (OSIE) technology with the launch of Reno3 Pro in the Indian market. This technology, the brand claims will “effectively increase the image quality.”

The device has the Ultra Steady Video 2.0 setup for videography, with two modes for extreme and life scenarios respectively. It comes with the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology coupled with Video Bokeh, Video Zoom and AI Beauty Mode.

For audio, the device is powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Reno 3 Pro comes in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colours. It will be available from March 6 across all OPPO stores and retail outlets.

The brand has introduced a range of launch offers for Reno 3 Pro consumers.

The device will be available in 8+128GB variant at a price of ₹29,990 and the 8+256GB variant priced at ₹32,990. Pre-booking for the device begins from March 2.

OPPO has also launched the Enco Free and Enco W31 headphones within its IoT portfolio along with the smartphone.