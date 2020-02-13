Oppo appoints Elvis Zhou as President, India operations

Smart devices maker Oppo on Thursday said it has appointed Elvis Zhou as the President of its India operations.

In his new role, Zhou will be spearheading Oppo’s business strategy in India, the company said in a statement adding that he will report to Charles Wong, Vice President, Global Sales at Oppo.

Zhou takes the position in order to fulfill the company’s expansion plans as Oppo continues to build momentum in the India market, it said.

“His experience in the smartphone industry makes him the ideal person to lead our ambitious India growth strategy as we expand our operations,” Wong said.

Zhou has spent over 11 years with Oppo in various roles starting as the regional manager of Oppo East Guangdong wherein he was responsible for sales in the region. He played a critical role in the global expansion of Oppo to the Indian market in 2013 and has been associated with Oppo India for over six years now. He also served as the General Manager of Oppo Mumbai, the company added.